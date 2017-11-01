× Hershey’s unveils new candy bar flavor: Hershey’s Gold

HERSHEY — There’s a new candy bar in the Hershey’s lineup.

Hershey’s Gold, a caramelized creme featuring salty peanut and pretzel bits to give candy fans a sweet, buttery taste topped off with a crunchy finish, is the first addition to the candy bar lineup since Hershey’s Cookies ‘n Creme debuted in 1995.

Hershey’s flavor history began in 1900, with the launch of its milk chocolate bar. Hershey’s Special Dark followed in 1939.

Hershey’s Gold is the first mass-market golden creme confection in the United States, the company says.

“The buttery, sweet taste of Hershey’s Gold bars provides an entirely new way for consumers to enjoy our brand,” said Melinda Lewis, senior director/general manager, Hershey’s Franchise at The Hershey Company. “We use a proprietary cooking process to transform the white creme into a golden bar by caramelizing the creme, which helps maintain a sweet, creamy taste. The launch of Hershey’s Gold will introduce Americans to a new flavor and a new experience unlike any others before.”

The new candy bars will hit the nationwide market on Dec. 1. But if you just can’t wait that long, Hershey’s Gold is now available at select Hershey’s Chocolate World locations in Las Vegas, Nevada and Hershey, Pennsylvania.

The new flavor will be available in both standard size 1.4-oz. ($0.99) and king size 2.5-oz. ($1.69).