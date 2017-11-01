× It’s photo time for Ralphie’s family in this “A Christmas Story Live!” promo

“A Christmas Story Live!” a live, musical retelling of nine-year-old Ralphie Parker’s quest to get a Red Ryder Range Model Carbine Action BB Gun (with a compass in the stock) for Christmas, will air Sunday, Dec. 17 at 7 p.m. on FOX-TV.

Starring Maya Rudolph, Jane Krakowski, Chris Diamantopoulos and Matthew Broderick, the holiday event is inspired by the classic film “A Christmas Story” and the Broadway production “A Christmas Story: The Musical.”

Here’s a quick taste of what to expect: