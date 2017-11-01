× Jahlil Okafor asks 76ers to buy him out or trade him

PHILADELPHIA — Jahlil Okafor, the Philadelphia 76ers’ No. 3 overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft, has asked the team to buy out the remainder of his contract or trade him, according to several sources.

Okafor’s request comes one day after the team announced it would not pick up the fourth-year option of his contract.

.@JahlilOkafor wants a buyout or to be traded ASAP. It's hard to blame him. #Sixers — Keith Pompey (@PompeyOnSixers) November 1, 2017

.@JahlilOkafor: "Now, I’m just in a position to where how can I just get on the court. That's not happening here. And I want to play." — Keith Pompey (@PompeyOnSixers) November 1, 2017

The team looks great and I’m not a part of that. I want the team to do great things, but at the same time I want to play.” https://t.co/mOASsWVMbQ — Keith Pompey (@PompeyOnSixers) November 1, 2017

Okafor, 21, averaged 17.5 points and 7.0 rebounds per game as a rookie in 2015-16. However, his minutes and role has continued to decrease and this season he has played in just one game — at Toronto — where Joel Embiid did not play.