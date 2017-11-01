Jahlil Okafor asks 76ers to buy him out or trade him

February 19, 2016: Philadelphia 76ers center Jahlil Okafor (8) drives to the basket against New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday (11) during the NBA game between the Philadelphia 76ers and the New Orleans Pelicans at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, LA. (Photograph by Stephen Lew/Icon Sportswire) (Photo by Stephen Lew/Icon Sportswire/Corbis via Getty Images)
PHILADELPHIA — Jahlil Okafor, the Philadelphia 76ers’ No. 3 overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft, has asked the team to buy out the remainder of his contract or trade him, according to several sources.
Okafor’s request comes one day after the team announced it would not pick up the fourth-year option of his contract.
Okafor, 21, averaged 17.5 points and 7.0 rebounds per game as a rookie in 2015-16. However, his minutes and role has continued to decrease and this season he has played in just one game — at Toronto — where Joel Embiid did not play.
