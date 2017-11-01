× Lancaster man will serve 8-16 years in prison for shooting taxi driver during robbery

LANCASTER — A Lancaster man will serve up to 16 years in prison after pleading guilty to shooting a taxi driver during a robbery in the city in February, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

Ahlias Rivera, 20, pleaded guilty in Lancaster County Court to aggravated assault, robbery of a vehicle and other related charges stemming from the Feb. 15 incident. According to the terms of the plea agreement, he will serve 8 to 16 years in prison.

Lancaster County Judge Jeffery Wright accepted the plea terms and ordered sentence, which includes payment of $23,371 in restitution for medical costs.

Rivera shot the 25-year-old taxi driver in the stomach and leg after demanding the driver’s vehicle, parked in the 700 block of Poplar Street. The robber, who police determined to be Rivera, brandished a revolver.

The victim went to a neighboring home and was later taken to a local hospital.

In all, Rivera pleaded guilty to aggravated assault (two counts), robbery of a motor vehicle, a felony firearms charge (because Rivera was under 21), and a summary count of discharging a weapon in the city of Lancaster.