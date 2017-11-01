× Lower Swatara Township man accused of physically abusing 3-year-old child

LOWER SWATARA TOWNSHIP — A 24-year-old Lower Swatara Township man is facing charges after police say he abused a 3-year-old child.

According to Lower Swatara Township police, Arthur Leon Fakis, of the 100 block of Elmwood Drive, is charged with one count of aggravated assault to a child less than 6 years of age and one count of endangering the welfare of children.

Police say the charges were filed after the child was examined at Hershey Medical Center, and doctors found signs of significant physical abuse.

The child’s mother told police Fakis had struck the child with a belt.

Fakis was arraigned at the District Justice Office and a hearing date was set for later this month. Fakis was incarcerated in the Dauphin County Prison after his arraignment.