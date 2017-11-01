× Man admits to sending photo of his genitalia to 13-year-old girl

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A man faces charges after sending a photo of his genitalia to a 13-year-old female.

According to New Holland Police, the victim’s mother reported that her daughter received a photo on her phone of male genitalia.

Police investigated the incident through various cell phone assistance. Benjamin Miller, 36, later admitted to police that he did in fact send the photo.

Miller was taken into custody Wednesday and was committed to Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $50,000 bail.

He is charged with obscene and other sexual material and performances – dissemination to minors and corruption of minors.