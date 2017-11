YORK — The York City Police Detective Division filed charges against the 29-year-old man who fatally shot an Exxon convenience store employee on October 17.

Mark Anthony Ellis, of York, is charged with criminal homicide.

Investigators discovered that Ellis targeted 44-year-old Aditya Anand because of an ongoing domestic situation, police say.

Ellis was arrested Monday for a State Parole warrant.

He is being held in York County Prison.