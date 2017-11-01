MaryEllen’s Weather Kids with Daytona Walsh

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK TOWNSHIP, Pa. --Daytona Walsh is MaryEllen Pann FOX43's weather kid this week! Daytona 13 years old and in the 8th grade at Steelton-Highspire High School. Daytona's favorite subjects are Science and History. Daytona is in the Science Club, the Concert Band, Jazz Band, and Marching Band, and also a member of the band's Color Guard. She loves to dance and is taking tap, jazz, ballet, lyrical, and baton courses. In her spare time, she likes to go to museums, collect rocks, and help my dad fly his hot air balloon. Daytona is enrolled in the Harrisburg Promise program, which offers a scholarship to HACC to students who behave and keep good grades. Daytona has not decided what she wants to do for a living yet, but right now her ideas are maybe to be a forensic anthropologist, actress, or an FBI agent. In her free time, she likes to practice gymnastics and bounce on the trampoline.

