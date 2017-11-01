× Missing autistic child found at shopping center in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A 15-year-old autistic child reported missing Tuesday afternoon was found hours later in a store at the High Commons Shopping Center.

Harrisburg Police responded to the area of Brookwood and Girard Streets at 3:49 p.m. for a missing child. It was determined that the child exited a school bus at 3:15 p.m. but never arrived home, police say.

At 7:10 p.m., police received a call that the missing child may be in a store in Harrisburg.

Harrisburg Police and Swatara Township Police responded to the area and determined that the child was in fact the one missing.

Police add that the child was unhurt and was reunited with his family.