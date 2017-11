× 2 dead, 1 injured in shooting at Colorado Walmart

THORNTON, Colo. — Two people were killed and one injured in a shooting at a Walmart in Thornton, police said.

A statement from police said 2 males were deceased and one woman was taken to a hospital.

It happened at 9900 Grant Street. Police want people to stay away from the area.

This is a developing story.

Shopper sent me video of empty Walmart after customers evacuated after shooting at Thornton Walmart- 9900 Grant St.@KDVR @channel2kwgn pic.twitter.com/4XpssLo21r — Gregory Nieto (@greg_nieto) November 2, 2017

We continue to see emergency vehicles racing both north and south on I-25. We’re getting closer to scene of reported Walmart shooting — Michael Konopasek (@MikeKonopasek) November 2, 2017