PA Reps. unveil plan requiring state, self-funded insurance plans to cover contraceptives, vasectomies

PHILADELPHIA — Two Pennsylvania representatives unveiled a plan Wednesday that would require all state-funded and self-funded insurance plans to cover contraceptives and vasectomies.

The legislation, proposed by State Reps. Leanne Krueger-Braneky and Kevin Boyle, would also require plans to provide coverage for any prescription or non-prescription method of birth control approved by the FDA, the House Democratic Communications Office release says.

The release adds that it would also eliminate most co-payments for birth control and vasectomies, enable women to receive 12 months of birth control at one time and lift pre-authorizations on intrauterine devices.

The measure stemmed from the Trump administration’s announcement on October 6 that it would roll back contraceptive coverage requires within the Affordable Care Act. The rollback allows any employer to opt-out of providing contraceptive coverage in its health plan based on religious beliefs or moral convictions, the release states.

“Contraception is health care, and access to health care is a fundamental human right that is inextricably tied to economic mobility and freedom,” Krueger-Braneky, a Democrat representing Delaware County, said. “By making basic preventive care like the pill a costly luxury, the Trump administration is sidelining girls and women – whether they are students, hourly wage workers, young professionals, or already moms.”

“Women have been in a constant battle with government on a number of issues – fighting for their communities, for better education, to close the pay gap,” Boyle, serving parts of Philadelphia and Montgomery Counties, said. “Yet, women are still combating the social and economic forces that try to deprive them of their reproductive autonomy. Why are women still fighting to have control over their own bodies?”