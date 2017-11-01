× PA Supreme Court denies to hear appeal of former Attorney General’s driver, confidant

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Supreme Court denied to hear the appeal of Patrick Rocco Reese, according to Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele.

Reese was petitioning to appeal the Superior Court ruling which affirmed his conviction (indirect criminal attempt) and judgment of sentencing (3 to 6 months in prison, a $1,000 fine and 100 hours of community service) in March 2016.

The once driver and confidant of former Attorney General Kathleen Kane was found guilty in a two-day bench trial in December 2015. He was indicted that August on a perjury charge and other crimes related to alleged leaks of secret grand jury material from Kane’s office.

The Montgomery County Office of the District Attorney and defense counsel agreed that Reese would surrender to the Montgomery County Correctional Facility at 9 a.m. on November 13, 2017, the district attorney’s office release states.