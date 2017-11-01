× Police seek Harrisburg man accused of selling drugs to victim of fatal overdose in Fairview Township

FAIRVIEW TOWNSHIP, York County — Fairview Township police are seeking a Harrisburg man accused of delivering the drugs that resulted in a fatal overdose at a hotel on Limekiln Road in August.

Hector Q. Pittman, 27, is charged with drug delivery resulting in death, involuntary manslaughter and delivery of a controlled substance, police say. He allegedly sold drugs to a victim who later died of opiate toxicity. The drugs were found to include morphine and fentanyl, police say.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Pittman. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Fairvew Township police at (717) 901-5267.