Police use Taser to subdue homeless retail theft suspect in Elizabethtown Turkey Hill market

ELIZABETHTOWN — A 39-year-old homeless man was arrested Monday after allegedly stealing a phone charging cable, a cheeseburger and a cheese steak from a Turkey Hill market.

Trevr B. Koestner also allegedly resisted arrest, breaking a display of sunglasses while he fought, police say.

The incident happened at about 4:30 p.m. Elizabethown Borough Police were dispatched to the Turkey Hill for a report that Koestner, who had an arrest warrant in his name, was spotted inside. When police arrived, Koestner allegedly attempted to flee, punching and pushing two officers.

One officer deployed a Taser device to subdue Koestner, who was then taken into custody. During his struggle with police, Koestner knocked over a pair of display cases and broke several pairs of sunglasses, causing an estimated $50 in damages.

A search of Koestner revealed the charging cable and food items he allegedly stole from the store. The items were worth an estimated $18.69, police say.

Koestner was charged with two counts of aggravated assault, retail theft, criminal mischief and resisting arrest. The retail theft charge was graded as a felony due to Koestner’s three previous retail theft convictions, police say.