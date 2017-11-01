× Son of York mayor accused of attacking his mother at campaign office is in treatment facility, attorney says

YORK — Brandon Anderson, the son of York mayor Kim Bracey accused of attacking his mother at her campaign office in September, is currently at a treatment facility in northern Pennsylvania, his lawyer said in court today.

Anderson was due in court this afternoon for a preliminary hearing on charges of simple assault and harassment stemming from the Sept. 30 incident, but did not appear in court today. His attorney represented him instead.

The attorney did not specify what kind of facility Anderson is in.

Anderson’s charges were held over for court, and a formal arraignment is scheduled for Dec. 1.