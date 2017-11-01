× Terrorism charges filed against NY attack suspect

Sayfullo Saipov has been charged with federal terrorism offenses in connection with Tuesday’s attack in Manhattan in which eight people were killed, according to a charging document from the US Attorney for the Southern District of New York.

Saipov, a 29-year-old Uzbek national who was living in New Jersey, is being charged with providing material support to ISIS and violence and destruction of motor vehicles.

