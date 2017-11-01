× Two Ephrata men taken into custody after fleeing police responding to overdose call

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Police took two Ephrata men into custody after they fled after authorities responded to a home for a reported heroin overdose.

Joshua Delrossi, 28, and Joshua Hora, 37, are facing charges for the incident.

On October 31 at 4:00 a.m., police responded to a residence in the first block of Strickler Road in West Cocalico Township for a reported heroin overdose.

Police discovered that several subjects fled into the wooded area just before police arrived.

Authorities were able to locate the subjects and two were taken into custody on outstanding bench warrants.

Delrossi and Hora were committed to Lancaster County Prison.