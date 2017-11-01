× Walmart and Sam’s Club extend annual giving campaign for Penn State Children’s Hospital through Friday, Nov. 3

HARRISBURG, Pa. – Walmart and Sam’s Club today announced fundraising for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, including Penn State Children’s Hospital will continue through Nov. 3.

Over the last 30 years, Walmart and Sam’s Club associates, customers and members have helped raise nearly $1 billion for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals in the U.S. and Canada. Money is raised primarily through a register campaign where customers and members donate $1 or more when they checkout. Associates also fundraise in other creative ways including bake sales, contests and events.

“We love Walmart and Sam’s Club associates,” said John Lauck, president and CEO, Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. “Their passion for their local CMN Hospital and asking customers and members to donate has made all the difference in our efforts to help kids live better.”

The nearly $1 billion raised by Walmart and Sam’s Club marks the biggest amount ever raised by a company for Children’s Miracle Network hospitals. The money raised at local stores is directed to a local CMN Hospital to help sick and injured kids get the care they need. Funds are used to pay for equipment, research, charitable care and a variety of other needs children’s hospitals have.

“No one ever wants to imagine a scenario in which their child is sick and in need of medical assistance,” said Miracle Mom and Children’s Miracle Network Communications Manager Allison Mason. “Working for Children’s Miracle Network and knowing first-hand the impact we have on the care provided at Penn State Children’s Hospital provided my husband and I with great reassurance when our twin daughters were born premature and required a lengthy stay in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. But more importantly, when one of our daughters fell ill this summer and required surgery, it was comforting to know that the generosity and support of our community made it possible for Children’s Miracle Network to fund equipment, services and programs that made it possible for us to concentrate on our daughter’s recovery.”

Walmart and Sam’s Club joined the CMN Hospitals fundraising family in 1987 with Sam Walton himself being personally involved in the beginning of the relationship between the organizations.

A new addition to the 2017 campaign is the ability of customers and members to donate directly from the screens at self-checkout kiosks. Once they have completed scanning their items customers simply tap “Finish and Pay” and are then prompted on-screen with a donation request.

SOURCE: Walmart and Children’s Miracle Network press release