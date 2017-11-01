WATCH: NYPD commissioner provides details on Tuesday’s attack

​

NEW YORK — New York City Police Commissioner James P. O’Neill is expected to provide details about the attack yesterday that left eight people dead and several others injured in Lower Manhattan.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio called the attack an act of terror. The suspect, Sayfullo Habibullaevic Saipov, was taken into custody shortly after the incident after being shot by police. Saipov, from the central Asian nation of Uzbekistan, was reportedly shouting “Allahu Akbar” as he drove a rented truck into a crowded bicycle path near the World Trade Center shortly after 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old suspect crashed the rental vehicle into a school bus and was brandishing imitation firearms as he exited the truck, police say. An officer shot him in the abdomen. He was taken into custody and underwent surgery for his injuries, according to police.

You can watch today’s press conference in the viewer above. It is expected to begin at approximately 11 a.m.