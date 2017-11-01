York Revolution Trophy Tour

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK COUNTY, Pa.-- The York Revolution will be taking the 2017 Atlantic League Championship trophy on tour for the next two days. Below is the updated schedule:

On Wednesday, November 1, the tour will continue at 9 a.m. at the corporate offices of PeoplesBank, the title sponsor of the Revolution’s ballpark, before a stop at the bank’s location in downtown York. At 11 a.m. that morning, the tour will stop at the offices of Revolution sponsor Shipley Energy.

On Thursday, the Revolution will take the trophy to meet the staff and clients of Penn-Mar Human Services’ location in Freeland, Maryland, at 9:30 a.m. before visiting the Brimmer Fast Licensing and Notary Service location at 2110 S. Queen Street at 1 p.m.