3 Waynesboro residents face charges after officers find 81 marijuana plants, equipment in house

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Three people were arrested following the execution of a search warrant early Thursday morning in Waynesboro.

According to the Waynesboro Police Department, its officers as well as those from the Franklin County Drug Task Force entered a residence in the 100 block of North Franklin Street.

Officers seized 81 marijuana plants, equipment related to cultivating and propagating a marijuana grow operation and dried marijuana prepared for distribution, police state in a Facebook post.

Waynesboro residents Robert Brooks, 54, Steven Shaffer, 19, and Danielle Metz, 19, face charges of manufacturing, delivery and possession with the intent to manufacture or deliver marijuana, possession of marijuana for personal use and possession of drug paraphernalia.