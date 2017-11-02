× $800,000 water line upgrade planned for Silver Spring Township

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– Pennsylvania American Water today announced the start of construction to replace aging water main along Carlisle Pike in Silver Spring Township to improve service reliability and prevent water outages. The project, with an estimated cost of nearly $800,000, will replace outdated pipe dating back to the 1960s.

Starting next week, the company will install approximately 2,400 feet of new 24-inch ductile iron pipe along Carlisle Pike between Silver Spring Road and the Lawrence Chevrolet facilities. The project will replace aging pre-stressed concrete pipe, which is susceptible to sudden breaks.

Crews will work overnight between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m., Monday evenings through early Friday mornings, to minimize the traffic impact and inconvenience to the community. One lane of traffic in the eastbound lanes will be closed during construction. For the public’s and workers’ safety, motorists are urged to extra caution and obey all signs and the flaggers who will provide traffic control.

The company expects to complete the new main installation, testing and disinfection, and connecting customers’ service lines to the new main by mid-December, weather permitting. Final paving restoration is scheduled for completion during spring 2018.

Pennsylvania American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to approximately 2.3 million people.

