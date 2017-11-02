Astros’ Carlos Correa proposes to girlfriend after winning World Series

LOS ANGELES– It couldn’t get much better for Houston Astros’ shortstop Carlos Correa, right?

At just 23-years-old, Correa won his and the franchise’s first World Series title by a score of 5-1 in Game 7 in Los Angeles.

He is an MVP-Candidate after batting .315 with 24 home runs and 84 RBI’s in the regular season, although he could lose that title to teammate 2B Jose Altuve.

Correa followed that up by swatting five more home runs in the postseason while driving in 14 runs from the middle of the Astros’ order.

That just wasn’t enough for Correa, who took his World Series celebration to the next level on Wednesday night.

While being interviewed by FOXSports’ Ken Rosenthal, Correa proclaims that he “wants to take the next big step in his life.”

Correa calls his girlfriend, Daniella Rodriguez, in front of the camera before getting down on one knee and proposing to her for the national audience to see.

Rodriguez, who is Miss Texas USA, accepted Correa’s proposal with glee.

Of course, Correa’s proposal was met with applause from Twitter: