× Barry’s Country Food Market will close its doors after 86 years in business

CRALEY, York County — Barry’s Country Food Market, an independent grocery store located near Wrightsville, will close its doors later this month after 86 years in business, according to a post on the store’s Facebook page.

The store, located at 2589 Craley Road, Wrightsville, will close its doors on Nov. 22, the announcement says.

The Facebook post reads:

Barry’s Customers,

First and foremost we wanted to THANK YOU, for your patronage all of these years. In 1931 Babe Sitler opened this store, and it has been a staple in Craley since. (86 years to be exact). We’ve made a lot of lasting friendship, and have appreciated every single one of you.

Sadly, times have gotten too tough, and we will be closing our doors on November 22nd. We will try to keep the deli, broasted chicken and fries open as long as we can after Thanksgiving. Due to this decision we will not be able to honor the November 3-9 AD. However, we will start our own blow out sales soon. So please keep an eye out for that.

In a perfect world, we would have kept the doors open for another 86 years, but sadly, times have changed too much. Please understand that some items won’t be available in the coming weeks, but we are going to do our best to substitute, as we begin to liquidate our inventory.

Thank you again for being a friend, and keeping us going for so long. We would have never made it this long without you.

A lot of memories have been made in this store, and we are happy we got to share them with all of you.

Love,

Barry, Daune, Wade, Jake, Donna, and Employees!