South Londonderry Township,Pa-- This weekend runners will be hitting the trail for a foundation that is raising awareness and funds for pediatric cancer research. The Blood Sweat and Tears 5-Miler will be teaming up with the Emily Whitehead Foundation on Saturday, November 4 starting at 9am in Lawn,Pa. FOX43's MaryEllen Pann will take part in the event. For more information about the event and foundation, click on this link: https://bloodsweatandtearsfivemiler.weebly.com
Blood Sweat and Tears 5-Miler Event this Saturday
-
PA National Horse Show underway in Harrisburg
-
Family & friends honor Dallastown grad Amanda Strous at golf outing
-
Capital City Airport helping sick children’s wishes take flight in York County
-
PA National Horse Show runs October 12-21
-
Willy’s Q offers a preview of the Wish Upon a Food Truck Festival
-
-
Wish Upon a Food Truck Festival coming to Hershey on Sept. 10
-
‘Fixer Upper’ to end after season 5, Chip and Joanna Gaines confirm
-
Jack Beckman set to compete in Dodge NHRA Nationals at Maple Grove Speedway
-
3rd Annual Bras Across the Bridge event to take place Saturday, August 12
-
Celebrity golf outing brings Hall-of-Famers to Dauphin County for a good cause
-
-
Running toward a cure for cancer
-
Kids consignment event kicks off in Lancaster County
-
Walk with a veteran event