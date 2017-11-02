Blood Sweat and Tears 5-Miler Event this Saturday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

South Londonderry Township,Pa-- This weekend runners will be hitting the trail for a foundation that is raising awareness and funds for pediatric cancer research. The Blood Sweat and Tears 5-Miler will be teaming up with the Emily Whitehead Foundation on Saturday, November 4 starting at 9am in Lawn,Pa. FOX43's MaryEllen Pann will take part in the event. For more information about the event and foundation, click on this link: https://bloodsweatandtearsfivemiler.weebly.com​