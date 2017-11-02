× Bomb threat forces evacuation of Eastern York Middle School

WRIGHTSVILLE, York County — A written bomb threat discovered in the students’ bathroom forced students at Eastern York Middle School to evacuate Thursday morning, according to an announcement from the school district.

The note was discovered at approximately 11:40 a.m. The students were evacuated to the Eastern York High School campus, the district says. Police are on the scene and will determine when it is safe for students and staff to re-enter the building.

It is not necessary for parents/guardians to pick up their middle school students at this time, the district said. All updates will be posted to the district website.