Catch the horrors of Fleet Street in EPAC’s production of Sweeney Todd

EPHRATA, PA - The curtain is falling on the final performances of 'Sweeney Todd' at Ephrata Performing Arts Center, a play the actors believe their particular venue brings an experience for like no other.

"The nature of being in a three-quarter thrust with people sitting on all sides, and the actors are right there in people's laps, I think that makes everything jump off the page a little bit more," Sean Young, the actor portraying Sweeney Todd said.

But it's more than a simple scary story.

"Yes, it is horror. But there's romance, there is comedy, it's a gorgeous musical score... if an audience member is a music lover, they'll love the show," Bobbi Bear, portraying Mrs. Lovett said.

You can find ticket information at https://www.ephrataperformingartscenter.com