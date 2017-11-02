× Eastern York Middle School admits to writing bomb threat earlier today

UPDATE, 4:45 p.m. — A student at Eastern York Middle School admitted to writing the bomb threat that forced the evacuation of the school earlier today, according to Lower Windsor Township police.

Police say the student, who is 12 or 13 years old, admitted to writing the threat on a bathroom stall. The student could face charges of weapons of mass destruction, terroristic threats and causing/risking a catastrophe.

The student also admitted responsibility for one of the two bomb threats at the school in September, police say.

ORIGINAL STORY

WRIGHTSVILLE, York County — A written bomb threat discovered in the students’ bathroom forced students at Eastern York Middle School to evacuate Thursday morning, according to an announcement from the school district.

The note was discovered at approximately 11:40 a.m. The students were evacuated to the Eastern York High School campus, the district says. Police are on the scene and will determine when it is safe for students and staff to re-enter the building.

It is not necessary for parents/guardians to pick up their middle school students at this time, the district said. All updates will be posted to the district website.