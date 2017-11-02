Girl Scouts to decide fate of property at Camp Furnace Hills

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. -- The Girl Scouts in the Heart of Pennsylvania will make a decision today about some property at one of it's most popular Girl Scout camps.

Camp Furnace Hills had been shutdown since February due to damage sustained during a winter storm. As a result, the organization had to make a decision about what to do with the camp. Due to insurance matters, they had to decide whether to restore the property or just sell it off.

In August, the Board of Directors voted to keep 10 acres of the camp that will be used for outdoor experiences. They also decided to create a plan to clean-up, repair and invest in those 10 acres.

On Thursday, they will decide what to do with the remaining 310 acres.