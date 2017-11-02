× Hershey New Year’s Eve announces American Idol winner Kris Allen as headliner

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Organizers for the 13th annual Hershey New Year’s Eve announced today that singer, songwriter and guitarist Kris Allen will take the main stage for Hershey New Year’s Eve. The American Idol season 8 winner’s accolades include a 2009 platinum-selling single “Live Like We’re Dying” and four full-length albums, including 2016’s Letting you In.

Allen’s remarkable story is one of resilience. On New Year’s Day in 2013, Allen and his then-pregnant wife Katy were in a head-on collision that left the singer, songwriter with a career-threatening shattered wrist. In the two years that followed, Allen underwent multiple surgeries and re-learned how to play guitar and ultimately immersed himself in songwriting – resulting in Allen’s fourth full-length album, Letting You In, released in 2014.

The Kentucky native brings an upbeat vibe to the main stage, delivering a set list that is fun for the whole family. Allen’s performance will culminate with the raising of the giant seven-foot tall, 80 inches wide and approximately 300-pound Hershey’s Kiss replica followed by a fireworks display at midnight.

Opening for Kris Allen on New Year’s Eve is Central Pennsylvania’s own Pentagon Band, a six-piece show band that plays rock ‘n’ roll and R&B. The band plays music across all decades, showcasing music from Wilson Picket, Smash Mouth, Buddy Holly, U2 and more.

Hershey New Year’s Eve is a family-friendly event planned by staff and community volunteers that has become one of the premier New Year’s Eve events in the Mid-Atlantic area. The event will be held at the square in the heart of downtown Hershey and is free to the public.

More details about the event including show times, kids activities, vendors, road closures, etc. will be announced in the coming weeks. Please visit www.hersheynewyears.org or www.facebook.com/HersheyNewYears.

SOURCE: Hershey New Year’s