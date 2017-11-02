Hershey provides fun, seasonal events for the month of November

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.-- The temperature is dropping, and the holidays are coming closer.

Of course, this means the return of Christmas Candylane & Sweet Lights to Hershey!

Christmas Candylane features various rides including 6 roller-coasters, a new entertainment show, and many treats to enjoy! Sweet Lights is a drive-thru lane of lights timed to music, which are perfect to get in the holiday spirit.

Christmas in Hershey and all the events kick off on Nov. 10!

If you're looking for entertainment, the Hershey Theatre has you covered as well. You can get your laughs in by going to see Gabriel Iglesias Live on November 4 and 5.

On Tuesday, November 7, Alton Brown Live: Eat Your Science will take the stage with an act you surely won't forget.

If you're looking for something to take the kids to, Disney Live! Mickey & Minnie's Doorway to Magic comes to the stage on November 11.

Hershey rounds out the month strong with Ron White on November 17, Celtic Thunder on November 24, Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Experience on November 25, and performances of Kinky Boots from November 28 - December 3.

Of course, Hershey Bears season is in full swing! To commemorate Veteran's Day, the team's Hometown Heroes night will be held on November 11. The next night, November 12, is team autograph and dollar dog night at the GIANT Center.

The Bears will have three more promotions for the rest of the month, including Hersheypark Pass Night on November 15, a Turkey shoot on November 22, and Movember on November 26.

Kaylee Dugan from Hershey Entertainment & Resorts stopped by the set of FOX43 Morning News to offer more on what's coming to Hershey this month.