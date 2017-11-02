Lancaster celebrates Puerto Rican cultural week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANCASTER, Pa. -- The city of Lancaster is celebrating Puerto Rican culture for the next week.

A Puerto Rican flag-raising ceremony at city hall on Thursday kicked off the celebration. Through Thursday, November 9, everyone who travels through Lancaster is invited to check out businesses owned by people of Puerto Rican descent, and experience island dining in the city.

Norman Bristol Colon, director of special projects with the Pennsylvania Department of State, says the week is a testament to Lancaster's Puerto Rican community.

"It's a symbol of the Puerto Rican community here," Colon said, "and the contributions that they are making culturally, professionally, economically, and politically to the city of Lancaster."

30 percent of Lancaster's population is made up of people from Puerto Rico, making it the largest ethnic group in the city.