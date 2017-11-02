× Lancaster County inmate facing charges after allegedly raping cellmate

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Pequea Township man is facing charges after allegedly raping his cellmate in September at Lancaster County Prison.

Ralph Craig, 39, is facing first-degree felony rape and other related felony charges in connection to the September 26 incident.

Allegedly, Craig threatened the victim while assaulting him in the early morning of September 26.

Other inmates provided information to investigators about the assault, and upon receiving the report, prison staff immediately isolated Craig in a different cell.

Craig, who is still an inmate at the prison, was arraigned Tuesday night, with bail set at $500,000.