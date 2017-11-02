× Local author supporting double amputee Vet running Month of Marathons

CAMP HILL, PA. — The story of a double-amputee Marine Vet running 31 marathons in 31 days struck a chord with local author. E. M. “Gene” Albano, author of ‘The Letters of Peter Mitchell’ and several other books, is holding a fundraiser at Boscov’s in Camp Hill on Veterans Day, Saturday November 11th.

For a donation of $20 or more to Jones’ charity, “Coalition to Salute America’s Heroes,” Albano will be signing copies of his books.

Combat engineer Rob Jones lost both legs when he stepped on an improvised explosive device (IED) in Afghanistan. The Marine was clearing a route through Taliban territory in July, 2010 when the bomb “found me before I found it,” he told “Fox & Friends Weekend” on Saturday.

These days Jones has the same mission as he did before his accident, to “leave the world better than I found it.”

He is now on a journey to run 31 marathons in 31 days and 31 cities to raise money for wounded vet charities.

“The bravery and Patriotism (yes, with a capital P) that Rob has shown,” said Albano, “being so absolutely selfless in driving on with such will and determination to help other fallen veterans is absolutely beyond all expectations of wounded veterans. He would have every right to just speak out for others, but his determination to compete physically after double amputations deserves our highest respect.”

Albano will be at the Boscov’s in Camp Hill between the hours of 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Saturday November 11th.

All check should be made payable to: Coalition to Salute America’s Heroes or CSAH.