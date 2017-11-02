× Man faces criminal homicide charge in December 2013 death of York resident Danny Steele

YORK — The York City Police Detective Division filed charges against a man in connection with a 2013 murder.

Tobias Bethune-Banks, 21, is charged with criminal homicide in the December death of 36-year-old Danny Steele.

Steele was shot while he sat in his vehicle at the intersection of North George and North Streets in York City, police said.

Bethune-Banks is currently incarcerated with the PA Department of Corrections.

