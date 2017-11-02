× Morning fog and clouds, mild, with a late day shower or two Friday

SHOWERS FOR THE WEEKEND

This evening is mild with temperatures falling through the 60s. Overnight, clouds keep lows in the lower and middle 50s. Foggy areas expected, which may lower visibility, for the morning drive. Sunshine attempts to burn off the fog and mixes with clouds. A cold front swings through during the afternoon. A shower or two is possible between 2pm and 7pm. Most high school football games are dry except to the east, where a shower or two may move through at kick-off. Highs are still able to shoot to the upper 60s and lower 70s. Readings fall back to the 50s Saturday. Expect partly sunny skies for much of the day. Carry the umbrella for evening plans, there could be a few showers. A better chance for wet weather is overnight into early Sunday. The second half of the weekend not looking as wet. Showers end early leaving mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures warm back into the middle 60s.

NEXT WEEK

It’s a mild start to the week but the shower threat also returns for the afternoon and evening Monday. Highs top out in the upper 60s before the first drops fall. As the cold front sags south, showers linger into early Tuesday, and it is noticeably cooler in the middle 50s. Waves of low pressure, along a stalled boundary to our south, brings showers both Wednesday and Thursday. Timing of waves may vary but we’ll keep you posted. Readings are much colder in the middle and upper 40s to near 50 degrees.

The FOX43 Weather Team is keeping you “Weather Smart” all week long!

Have a good day!

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist