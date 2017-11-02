× No students on Red Lion school bus during Windsor Twp. crash

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A Red Lion Area School District bus was involved in a crash Thursday afternoon in Windsor Township.

The accident happened just before 1 p.m. along Short Street near Freysville Road. Two vehicles slid into the bus, according to Donald Dimoff, the school district’s marketing and communications manager.

Dimoff adds that no students were on the bus during the crash.

