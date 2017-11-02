Police release photos of subjects allegedly involved in York College armed robbery

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Police have released photos of the subjects allegedly involved in an armed robbery at York College.

The incident occurred Sunday at 1:51 a.m. near Little Run Lodge, a residence hall on West Campus.

Spring Garden Township Police say the victim was robbed by a group of three or four suspects. The victim told police that one suspect — who was wearing a red shirt, a black hooded sweatshirt and tan pants — displayed a weapon.

The suspect left the scene in a black hatchback car with a female, police say.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact police at (717)843-0851 or e-mail the department at police@sgtpd.org. You can also submit a tip to York County Crime Stoppers.