Police seek 3 suspects accused of using skimming device to obtain credit card number

MARIETTA, Lancaster County — Susquehanna Regional police are seeking three people suspected of using a skimming device to obtain a Marietta Borough resident’s credit card number and using it to purchase money orders and other items from an East York Walmart on September 13.

According to police, the suspects — two men and a woman — also used the credit card number to withdraw funds from an ATM in the East York area. They were seen driving a 2015 or 2016 black Ford Expedition Limited.

Anyone with information as to the identity of any/all of the suspects are encouraged to contact the Susquehanna Regional Police Department at (717) 426-1164. You may also email Detective Wilfredo Rivera at RiveraW@police.co.lancaster.pa.us.