Police seek information into reported theft from Carlisle Rental Service

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Police are seeking information into a reported theft of two catalytic converters from Carlisle Rental Service.

Carlisle Police responded to a theft at the business, located at 1625 Ritner Highway, on Saturday. The theft occurred between Friday at about 5 p.m. and Saturday at about 10:30 a.m.

Police were advised that the converters were removed from a white Carlisle Rental Service van and a UHAUL van.

The cost of the converters were estimated at about $600 each.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Carlisle Police Department.