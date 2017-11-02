Police seek suspect in Wormleysburg hit-and-run

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Police are looking for a suspect involved in a hit-and-run in Wormleysburg.

West Shore Regional Police were dispatched to the area of Market and South Front Streets Thursday around 1:15 p.m.

According to police, a gray Chevrolet pick up truck (pictured above) hit a vehicle while it was stopped at a the traffic signal at the intersection.

Both drivers pulled into a nearby parking garage and when the victim told the suspect that he was calling the police, the victim got back into the truck and fled, police say.

Anyone with information on the identity of this person is asked to contact West Shore Regional Police at 717-238-9676.