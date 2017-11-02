× Route 72 bridge over Snitz Creek in Cornwall, Lebanon County fully open to traffic, PennDOT says

CORNWALL, Lebanon County — The new bridge that carries Route 72 over Snitz Creek in Cornwall Township is fully open to traffic, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

Nearly 14,000 vehicles travel over the bridge every day, PennDOT says. The construction, which began in April, was done in stages. One half of the old bridge was demolished and half of the new bridge was built, while traffic was restricted to one lane on the other half.

Cornwall Road was closed where it intersects with Route 72 near the bridge while work was done, PennDOT says. That area is also open to traffic.

The old bridge was built in 1954, and, due to age and deterioration, was classified as structurally deficient. PennDOT contracted with Deblin, Inc. of Mechanicsburg, to conduct the bridge replacement project at a cost of $3,387,737.