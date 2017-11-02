× State Rep. Kristin Phillips-Hill to host informational meeting for residents concerned about power line plans

YORK TOWNSHIP — State Rep. Kristin Phillips-Hill will hold a public information meeting Thursday for residents of the 93rd District concerned with Transource Energy’s plan to construct overhead power lines through the area.

Tanya J. McCloskey, Pennsylvania’s acting consumer advocate, will be present at the meeting, which will be held at 6 p.m. in the auditorium of Kennard-Dale High School, 393 Main St., Fawn Grove.

“As a state representative, I am pleased that my office can act as a conduit of information for constituents concerned about this project,” Phillips-Hill said in a press release announcing the meeting. “This is an opportunity for affected parties to interact with the applicable state agency to express their concerns, ask questions and gather information.”

Transource Energy’s plan to construct overhead power lines through southcentral Pennsylvania has drawn a lot of criticism from local residents. Phillips-Hill’s goal for this meeting is to provide a forum for civil discussion on where the project stands, the role played in it by the Public Utility Commission and how the public can make their opinions known.

“I appreciate Tanya McCloskey making herself available to the consumer, for whom she essentially serves as a spokesperson,” added Phillips-Hill. “Citizens often feel they either have no voice in important issues and it is her job to represent Pennsylvania utility consumers’ interests.”

Questions about this or any legislative issue may be directed to Phillips-Hill’s district office at (717) 428-9889 or 1-877-207-2272.