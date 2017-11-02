× Suspect in Colorado Walmart shooting has been arrested, police say

THORNTON, Colo. — Scott Ostrem, the man suspected of killing three people at a Colorado Walmart on Wednesday night, has been arrested, Thornton police tweeted Thursday.

Ostrem is accused of gunning down two men and a woman Wednesday at the Colorado superstore — for no apparent reason.

“We believe as of right now that the shooting was random,” Thornton Police Officer Victor Avila said.

Ostrem left the store in the same calm demeanor with which he entered, Avila told CNN affiliate KMGH. Police said he fled the scene scene in a red 4-door Mitsubishi Mirage, with Colorado license plate 882 TQB.

Shoppers inside the Walmart described pandemonium after the gunfire started.

“You just hear people running right to the exit yelling, ‘He’s got a gun. He’s got a gun,'” Marcus Smith told CNN affiliate KDVR.

“For some reason these doors weren’t opening. I was pushing on them, pushing on them. … Finally we just keeping pushing the door and it opens up. I have my daughter in my arms and we run out of the door.”

Virginia Samora, whose 15-year-old son was inside the Walmart, told KDVR her son texted her while his phone was on low battery.

“He said, ‘I’m at 1% Mom, my battery is ready to die, but there’s a shooter here at Walmart. If anything happens to me, I love you guys’ ” Samora said.

She said her son was able to get out and he also pulled his friend out through a side entrance.