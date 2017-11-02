× UPDATE: Details emerge on arrest of York man accused of killing Exxon store employee

YORK — Still photos taken from surveillance video led to the identification and arrest of Mark Anthony Ellis, the man suspected of fatally shooting an Exxon convenience store employee on October 17, according to arrest documents and police reports.

Ellis allegedly shot and killed Aditya Anand, 44, targeting him because of an ongoing domestic situation, police say.

According to the arrest affidavit, detectives watched surveillance video from the Exxon station and Turkey Hill market on W. Princess Street and S. Richland Avenue, the arrest affidavit says. They were able to pull still photos of the suspect and disseminated them to law enforcement and media outlets.

On Oct. 29, a witness contacted police and claimed they recognized the suspect, stating they were “10,000 percent sure” it was Mark Ellis, who was known to the witness. The witness said they were familiar with Ellis, his style of dress, type of shoes and body size. The witness told police they had seen Ellis wearing the same jacket as the one the suspect was wearing in the surveillance photos, the arrest affidavit says.

Ellis was arrested Monday on a State Parole warrant, police say.

He is charged with criminal homicide for the Oct. 17 incident.

Ellis is being held in York County Prison.