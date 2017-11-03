Crash along I-81 south on George Wade bridge closes exit to Routes 11/15

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST PENNSBORO, CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.--Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash along Interstate 81 south on the George Wade Bridge.

The ramp from I-81 to Exit 65: US 11/15 NORTH AND SOUTH - MARYSVILLE/ENOLA is closed. The crash happened around 12:17 p.m. at mile marker 65. 1 on I-81 south in East Pennsboro Township.

A red pickup truck appears to have hit a center barrier at the exit. A state police spokesman tells FOX43 News that they are investigating an attempted suicide. No other information was immediately available.

Numerous police agencies are on the scene including Pennsylvania State Police, Susquehanna Township Police and East Pennsboro Police.