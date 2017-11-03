× Fa-la-la-la! Harrisburg Holiday parade steps off on Nov. 18

HARRISBURG, Pa.–Get in on the holiday spirit during Harrisburg’s annual Holiday Parade on Saturday, November 18.

This year’s theme is “A Season of Giving.”

“We expect this year’s parade to be among our very best,” said Mayor Papenfuse. “People throughout the region see the Harrisburg Holiday Parade as one of the highlights of the season. We expect large crowds again this year to kick off the holiday festivities.”

The 2017 parade kicks off at noon on Nov. 18. The parade route is below:

Market Street to Second Street

Second Street to North Street

North Street to Front Street

Front Street to City Island

The Market Square garage will offer $10 all-day event parking for the parade. Additionally, parade attendees can utilize the ParkMobile App to get up to 4 hours of free street parking using the “LUVHBG” code.

Following the parade, people can join Santa for hot chocolate and cookies in Strawberry Square, followed by an awards ceremony. Trophies will be awarded to the top Step and Drill Team Units and cash prizes will be given to the top high school marching bands.

Mayor Papenfuse is holding a news conference on Monday at 11 a.m. to formally announce the details of the 2017 Holiday Parade.