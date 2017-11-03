Fred Anton, GOP power broker, found dead in Delaware River

PHILADELPHIA COUNTY, Pa.– Fred Anton, former GOP power broker, was found dead in the Delaware River on Thursday.

Anton, 83, was last seen leaving his residence on North Christopher Columbus Boulevard at about 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, according to Philly.com.

Shortly after 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, the police Marine Unit responded to a report of a person in the river near where Anton lived and recovered his body. Now, the Medical Examiner’s office is investigating how he died.

According to police, Anton was suffering from depression and undisclosed medical issues.

Anton had been the leader of the Pennsylvania Manufacturers’ Association, a statewide trade organization that became a big pro-business lobbying presence in Harrisburg.

Senator Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) issued the following statement regarding the passing of Pennsylvania Manufacturers’ Association Chairman, Fred Anton:

“I was shocked and deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Fred Anton. Fred was an icon in Pennsylvania’s conservative movement and served as a mentor to many, including myself. He was a passionate advocate for the city of Philadelphia, the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, and for the country he loved. My thoughts and condolences are with Fred’s family; he will be missed.”