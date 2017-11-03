Lancaster City Fire Foundation receives donation of 200 smoke detectors

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANCASTER, Pa. -- With Daylight Saving Time ending, officials are issuing a reminder to take a few minutes to change the batteries in all smoke detectors.

Friday, the Lancaster City Fire Foundation received 200 smoke detectors, donated by Manor Mechanical, LLC and Hometown Property Management Services. The donation will benefit the foundation's ongoing community smoke detector program.

"This is the perfect time of the year," said Patrick Egan, chairman of the Lancaster City Fire Foundation. "We're firing up the fireplace, the wood stove of whatever we might have, and every home should be protected by smoke detectors."

The foundation recommends installing one smoke detector on each level of the home, as well as one in each sleeping unit.

So far, the foundation has handed out 4,000 smoke detectors to people living in Lancaster City, free of charge.