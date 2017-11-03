× Lancaster man facing charges after posting harassing message about teen girl on Facebook

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Lancaster man is facing charges after posting a harassing message about a teen girl on Facebook.

Carlos Olivo-Vasquez, 19, is facing indirect criminal contempt for the incident.

On October 25 at approximately 3:10 a.m., police were dispatched to the area of the 3700 block of Columbia Avenue for a report of a protection from abuse violation.

Police learned that Olivo-Vasquez posted a harassing message on Facebook about a 17-year-old girl that has a protection order against him.

Olivo-Vasquez was taken into custody and arraigned on the charge with bail set at $75,000.

He was committed to Lancaster County Prison.